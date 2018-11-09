Chhath puja app to guide you to safe ghats, ATMs, hospitals and more in Patna

Want to select a safe Chhath ghat close to your home and also be assured of facilities like parking slots, emergency services and even the nearest ATM ?Just download the mobile app 'Chhath Puja Patna', launched by the district administration, which will help you out with all these issues.

The app’s navigation feature guides one to a ghat and parking area in a well-demarcated space. “This app, available in the Google Play store, mentions some important services like ATMs, banks, restaurants, pharmacies, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands and also how to reach these places,” saiddistrict magistrate (DM) Kumar Ravi.

“Since hundreds of people from other places also come here to celebrate this festival, which is deeply associated with our religion and tradition, this app will be of great help to them,” he said. To help devotees, this app also has information on unsafe ghats and it cautions people to avoid considering them for offering prayers,” the DM added.

In case of an emergency, devotees and others may find the name and contact number of magistrates, police officers, doctors, sanitation employees and power men on duty at particular ghats on this app. Besides, users of this app may also register their suggestions for better arrangements at ghats through it. This app has also links of the district administration's Facebook and twitter pages.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 09:24 IST