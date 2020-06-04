e-paper
Home / Patna / Covid 19 death toll reaches 25 in Bihar; cases soar to 4,326

Covid 19 death toll reaches 25 in Bihar; cases soar to 4,326

Of the total 4,326 Covid-19 cases in the state, 25 have died, 2,025 have recovered and 2,276 are active cases. The number of samples tested till date is 84,729.

patna Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
According to data released by the Health Department, the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 3 is 3,079. (PTI)
         

A 64-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Bihar while 230 more tested positive for the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 25 and total cases to 4,326 on Wednesday, the Health department said.

According to Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, the man hailing from Jamui district became the 25th pandemic victim in the state.

Singh, however, did not provide any detail like travel history or co-morbidities of the patient. He did not tell whether the man died before or after testing positive.

Of the 25 casualties, Khagaria district accounts for three followed by Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhojpur and Sitamarhi (two each) and Munger, Rohtas, East Champaran, Nalanda, Samastipur, Saran, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad, Madhepura and Jamui (one each).

Of the 230 cases reported on Wednesday, 177 cases are those of Tuesday (June 2), the test results of which were received on Wednesday morning. Besides, 53 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday.

Districts which have reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Patna (263), Khagaria (256), Begusarai (250), Rohtas (208), Madhubani (201), Bhagalpur (195), Jehanabad (163), Munger (158), Katihar (156).

Cases have been reported from all the 38 districts in the state. Sheohar has the least number of positive cases of 11.

Of the total 4,326 Covid-19 cases in the state, 25 have died, 2,025 have recovered and 2,276 are active cases. The number of samples tested till date is 84,729.

According to data released by the Health Department, the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 3 is 3,079.

