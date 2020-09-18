Covid-19: Dussehra Committee plans virtual Ramleela in Patna; seeks govt nod for Ravan Vadh

patna

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:48 IST

The Ramleela and Ravan Vadh Samaroh, organised every year by the Dussehra Committee Trust in Patna, will be streamed live this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While both the events will have only a limited number of people in attendance, in keeping with the social distancing norms, they will be streamed live on Facebook as well.

Organisers said that picking a ground for Ramleela won’t be an issue as only 100 people will be allowed to be present. It is for the Ravan Vadh event, which has always been held at the Gandhi Maidan, that the committee has sought permission from the government.

In a letter to the Patna divisional commissioner, the committee has requested to allow the event at the ground for, they said, it has been planned the way the Independence Day function was held there with a limited number of participants.

The Ravan Vadh Samaroh has been held at Gandhi Maidan for the past 64 years and always had 20,000-25,000 people attending. “This is the 65th year of the event and we wanted a grand show. But the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to our planning,” Dussehra Committee Trust secretary Arun Kumar said.

Now the committee is planning a virtual show of Ravan Vadh Samaroh. “For samaroh at Gandhi Maidan, we need government permission. We know big gatherings cannot be allowed. But only recently ,the Independence Day function was held there...We want Ravan Vadh Samaroh there in the similar way. All the norms and protocols of Covid-19 pandemic will be followed,” he said.

Tilak Raj Gandhi, other member of the trust committee, said Ravan Vadh Samaroh has remained a big attraction. “We need the ground for the event even though huge crowds will not be allowed there,” he said.

Dhananjay Kumar, yet another convener said the event has also remained symbol of national integration and harmony as the effigies for the show are created by some Muslim artisans. “That’s why we are expecting an approval from the government,” he said.