Do better than hooliganism, Prashant Kishor tells ABVP for Patna university attack

Poll strategist and Janta Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor hit out at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), for allegedly attacking his car during a visit to Patna university, saying the RSS’s student wing won’t be able to get over the fear of losing the varsity elections by pelting stones on his vehicle.

Refuting reports of him being hurt in the attack, Kishor took to Twitter and said: “ABVP you need to do better than let few hooligans and antisocial elements become your face in Bihar. The possibility of losing the Patna University Students’ Union election will not get over by attacking my car.”

Kishor’s car was attacked on the premises of Patna University on Monday when he had come to meet its vice-chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh.

The attack came a day after four leaders of the BJP accused Kishor of trying to influence the December 5 students’ union elections in the university and said that “nobody has till now raised any objection to it”.

Interestingly, the BJP, which is in alliance with the JD(U) in Bihar, is fighting the coalition partner in the student elections.

A police officer said a youth who threw a stone at Kishor’s car has been detained and was being questioned to ascertain whether he was from the university or outside.

“It was a personal visit. Some students had some misunderstanding about it,” he told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 22:36 IST