Gaya Deputy Mayor tests positive for Covid-19

patna Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
The mayor was tested for coronavirus through the TrueNet machine
The mayor was tested for coronavirus through the TrueNet machine(HT phot)
         

Deputy Mayor of Gaya Municipal Corporation has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to officials, the Deputy Mayor was tested after he complained of cold and body ache for the past two days. Following that, he was tested for coronavirus through the TrueNet machine.

On testing positive, he was admitted to the isolation ward.

Gaya civil surgeon Dr Brijesh Singh has confirmed the TrueNet test results.

“After his request, he was sent for home quarantine. His swab samples will be sent to Patna for Covid-19 test,” said Dr Singh.

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of TrueNet machines for Covid-19 testing. This will enable rapid testing for coronavirus.

