Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in Bihar’s Patna

patna Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Patna
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rain at Bihar Vidhan Mandal in Patna, Bihar on Saturday.
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rain at Bihar Vidhan Mandal in Patna, Bihar on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )
         

Heavy rains continued to throw normal life out of gear in Patna on Sunday as the city saw waterlogging in several parts.

People on the streets had a tough time as they waded through knee-deep water to buy essential items.

Those driving through narrow lanes flooded with water also faced difficulty as they had to pass through poorly constructed roads. Pumps have also been placed in some parts of the city to flush out the rainwater.

The IMD has predicted more rains in Patna in the coming days.

At least 20 people lost their lives due to lightning in five districts of Bihar on Saturday. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those killed.

