JD (U) leader’s car looted, driver thrashed in Patliputra

Four armed men thrashed the driver of JD (U) spokesperson Dr Sunil Kumar and looted him of a luxury car from Patliputra locality here on Wednesday night, said police.

The robbery comes days before PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Patna on March 3, for which the security has been tightened.

The armed men had allegedly come to attack the JD(U) leader, an eye specialist, who was watching a movie with his friends at P&M Mall. The car was parked, with Dr Kumar’s driver inside it, at Notre Dame Academy, at a stone’s throw from the mall.

Angry after not finding Dr Kumar in the car, the accused thrashed his driver, snatched his phone and fled with the vehicle at 7.30pm, according to the complaint. The driver reached Dr Kumar’s house and informed his wife about the incident. Amid all this, Dr Kumar was watching the movie in the mall, and his phone was switched off.

“As I switched on phone after exiting the cinema hall, I received my wife’s call. She asked me to stay inside the mall until police provided security. She told me what had happened at the parking lot. I informed the ADG (headquarters) Kundan Krishnan and DIG Patna Rajesh Kumar about the incident. I returned home under the police escort,” Dr Kumar said.

“I do not have animosity with anyone. I could not sleep the entire night. The worry is that they had come looking for me. My driver and I are cooperating with police,” Dr Kumar said.

Patliputra police have lodged a robbery case against unidentified people.

DIG Rajesh Kumar said police would soon arrest the culprits.

