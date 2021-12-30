Minor girls head out for walk, didn’t return; were held captive at tailor’s shop

patna

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 17:37 IST

The Patna police on late Tuesday night rescued two minor girls from a Royal Jeans maker tailor shop located on Chandmari Road no-8 under Kankarbagh police station and arrested its owner Mohammad Jaffar and his associate Deepak Kumar. The girls were tied with rope and cold water was poured on them at the shop for more than 48 hours.

The police sent the girls to the hospital for the medical examination to know whether they had been physically assaulted. Their parents had lodged a case with Jakanpur police station on Monday in connection with the missing of both the minor girls, aged around 12 years to 13 years. The girls had left their houses near TPS college saying that they were going for a walk, however, they didn’t return.

The police said that a startling fact came to light on Tuesday night after acting on a tipoff. Kankarbagh police raided the tailor shop and rescued the girls. “During the investigation, it came to light that the girls were allegedly held captive by the shop owner Mohammad Jaffar and Deepak for the last 48 hours and were tied with rope. When the girls protested, the accused poured cold water on them and did not give food,” the police said.

One of the girls started vomiting because of cold when the police rescued. “She has been admitted to the private nursing home for treatment, she is out of danger. The girls denied any physical assault but the accused assaulted them when they protested. It seemed that the accused were planning to sell them,” an official added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kankarbagh police station, Suman Kumar, said that both the girls had left their homes at around 10 am on Monday for a walk in the park. Suddenly, the girls met Jaffar who knew them from before. Jaffar lured and brought them at the shop. A case has been lodged with Kankarbagh police station against the accused Jaffar and his associate Deepak who have already been arrested in this case. The girls are at the PMCH for the medical examination,” he added.

The SHO said, “So far, it is not clear that the accused were going to sell them. The investigation is on”.