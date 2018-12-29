Muzaffarpur shelter home horror, blast at Bodh Gaya: Crimes that rocked Bihar government in 2018

Bihar witnessed a series of crime incidents, many of which caused big embarrassment to the Bihar government and gave the Opposition ammunition to attack it. They included blasts near Kalchakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya where Tibetan spiritual leader Dalia Lama was giving his discourses, the horror of Muzaffarpur shelter home, and the murder of young industrialist.

IED explosion near Kalachakra Maidan, Bodh Gaya

A flask kept under a generator near the Unesco world heritage site of Mahabodhi Temple, close to Kalchakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya where Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was holding religious sessions, exploded on January 19. Subsequent searches by Gaya police had led to the recovery of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs). A probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed the involvement of Jahidul Islam alias Kausar of Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman alias Shaheen of Birbhum in West Bengal, Adil Sheikh and Abdul Karim of Murshidabad, and Arif Hussain of Barpeta in Assam. Four of them were arrested in August 2018, while Arif Hussain is still absconding. They have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

CBI raids Aurangabad DM’s premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the office and residence of Aurangabad district magistrate (DM) Kanwal Tanuj and Bhartiya Ral Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL) chief executive officer (CEO) C Shiv Kumar in Aurangabad, Lucknow and Noida on February 23 after registering an FIR against for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, forging documents, and criminal misconduct.

The case is related to the alleged large scale corruption and misappropriating of Rs 2.07 crore of government funds during acquisition of land for the BRBCL plant at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district.

Communal flare-up in 7 Bihar districts

Clashes broke out between two religious groups in Bihar’s Munger as communal tension, triggered by violence during a procession in Bhagalpur on March 17, spread to seven districts, prompting authorities to deploy additional policemen and paramilitary troopers. More than 100 people, including policemen, were injured in the violence. Many shops and business establishments were also set on fire. More than 200 people were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

SVU search at Muzaffarpur SSP premises

Special vigilance unit (SVU) sleuths on April 16 simultaneous searched various properties of Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Kumar, a 2007 batch IPS officer, on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. This was the first major crackdown on a SP-rank officer this year. During the searches, SVU sleuths recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 3.5 crore from five separate lockers. They also seized demonetized currency with a face value of Rs 40,000 from his official residence in Muzaffarpur. The SVU had on January 4 searched the house and accommodation of IAS officer Deepak Anand.

Sexual abuse at Muzaffarpur shelter home (May 31)

The Muzaffarpur police lodged an FIR against 11 people on May 31 in connection with alleged sexual exploitation of 44 girls at a government-aided shelter home at Muzaffarpur. They included prime accused Brajesh Thakur, promoter of an NGO that operated the shelter home. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a report by Koshish, a research team of Tata Institutes of Social Sciences (TISS). Officials admit that the malaise might be deeper and could involve even white-collar people. The TISS report clearly stated that “there were few girls carrying pregnancy or having babies in the remand home” and it required some special provisions for them. The girls were shifted to other homes in the state.

FIR against ex-minister, her husband

The Begusarai police on August 18 lodged an FIR against former JD (U) minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandeshwar Verma, after prohibited bore ammunition was recovered from their house. The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, had earlier conducted massive raids at several places in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, and East Champaran districts. During search, the CBI recovered 50 live cartridges from Verma’s house. Manju Verma, an MLA from Cheria-Bariarpur constituency in Begusarai, resigned as a minister on August 8 after her husband was accused of having links with the shelter home case.

SC orders transfer of Brajesh Thakur

The Supreme Court on October 25 issued a notice to Muzaffarpur shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur to explain why he should not be transferred to a jail outside Bihar for free and fair investigation. A bench, headed by justice Madan B Lokur, termed the shelter home incident “horrible” and “scary”. “Thakur is a very influential man,” the top court observed.

Sitamarhi district welfare officer gunned down

Three hired sharp shooters gunned down Sitamarhi district welfare officer Subh Narayan Dutt, 57, near Kailash Puri Colony in Dumra police station area of Sitamarhi district on May 31. Dutt became an eyesore in the welfare office after he stopped payment of Rs 70 lakh to a headmaster in-charge of Urdu middle school of Rajopatti, who operated as a middleman for the office and beneficiaries. A sharp shooter, along with his aide, was arrested by a joint team of Patna and Sitamarhi police from Kurji locality in Patna. Babloo Khan, who allegedly hired the contract killers, had taken up the task for just Rs 5 lakh.

Gangster shot in court premises

A notorious gangster, convicted in the murder of two engineers of a private road construction company, Abhishek Jha, was gunned down on the court premises at Dhaka sub-division in East Champaran district on July 17. It was the second such incident in Champaran within a year. Earlier, gangster Mithilesh Dubey alias Babloo Dubey was shot dead on the court premises at Bettiah in West Champaran on May 17, 2017. Jha, a close aide of gangsters Santosh Jha and Mukesh Pathak, was accused in the killing of the two engineers — Mukesh Kumar and Brajesh Kumar — in Darbhanga’s Shivram area when they had gone for a site inspection. The engineers were killed with AK-47 assault rifles at the construction site on the state highway-88 near Shivrampur village in Darbhanga district on December 26, 2015.

Woman thrashed, paraded naked

A woman was allegedly beaten up, stripped naked and paraded at Bihiya in Bhojpur district on suspicion of being involved in the murder a young man whose body was found near Bihiya railway station on August 20. Five people, including RJD leader Kishori Yadav, was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by a special court. Fourteen other accused were sentenced to two-year imprisonment.

21 AK-47 assault rifles smuggled into Munger

The Munger police have seized at least 21 AK-47 assault rifles and over 500 spare parts from different localities of Munger district since August 29. Of them, 12 AK-47s were recovered from a well at Mirzapur Bardha village in Munger. Police lodged six separate cases, one of which has been taken over by the NIA. The central investigating agency has obtained a detailed list of some high profile beneficiaries who had bought illegal arms from gunrunners from Jabalpur in MP and Munger. The seized rifles were smuggled from the central ordnance depot (COD) in Jabalpur four years ago and over 20 people had been arrested between August 29 and November 23.

Three suspects lynched in Begusarai

A mob lynched three persons when they were allegedly trying to kidnap a Class 5 student from a government primary school in Begusarai district on September 7. According to the FIR lodged with Chhaurahi police station against six people and 150 others, there were more than 5,000 people present at the spot when the mob lynched Mukesh Mahto, Hira Singh and Shyam Singh. Following the incident, Chhaurahi police station in-charge Sintu Kumar Jha was suspended for dereliction of duty.

SHO killed in encounter, constable injured

A station house officer of Pasraha police station in Khagaria district was killed and a constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in Bhagalpur. An alleged criminal was also killed in an exchange of fire between police and the gang of criminals led by Dinesh Munni Mandal, who is active in Munger and Bhagalpur districts. Police later recovered the body of the alleged criminal, identified as Shravan Yadav.

SC upholds Shahabuddin’s life sentence

The Supreme Court on October 29 upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to former RJD MP from Siwan Mohammad Shahabuddin and three others for murdering two brothers Satish Raj and Girish Raj at Muffasil in Siwan. Shahabuddin henchmen had abducted Girish, Satish and their brother Rajiv Roshan and took them to Pratappur on August 16, 2004. They allegedly killed Girish and Satish by pouring acid on them, while Rajiv managed to escape. But on June 16, 2014, barely three days before he was to appear as a witness, Rajiv was also gunned down. Shahabuddin, then in jail, was named as a conspirator in the murder.

Young industrialist shot dead in Hajipur

Prominent industrialist Gunjan Khemka, 36, who was the convener of the state BJP’s small industries cell, was gunned down, 700 metres from Industrial police station at NH-103 Hajipur-Jandaha road in Vaishali district on December 19. Police are carrying out the investigation from three different angles. Investigators said the way killing was carried out showed some bitter enmity. “It may be due to any reason — business rivalry or money dispute or anything else,” the police said.

