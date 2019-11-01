e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Nitish Kumar rubbishes reports of JD(U) joining Union Cabinet

The JD (U) had ruled out participation in the Modi@2 cabinet after it was offered one Cabinet berth, as against at least two the party was reportedly expecting.

patna Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:33 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming to the Assembly for the oath ceremony for newly elected MLAs, Patna, Thursday Oct 31,2019.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming to the Assembly for the oath ceremony for newly elected MLAs, Patna, Thursday Oct 31,2019.(AP Dube / HT Photo )
         

Barely 24 hours after the JD(U) hinted it was ready to join the union cabinet if the party was given proportional representation in accordance with the number of MPs it has, its national president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar rejected the idea and called it faltu (nonsense).

“Aisi koi baat nahin hui hai. Sab faltu baat hai (no such talks have taken place. This is all nonsense),” Kumar said when asked by reporters for his comment on the matter after a function held here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday.

On Wednesday, JD (U)’s principal general secretary and chief spokesperson K C Tyagi had said after the party’s national executive council meeting in New Delhi, “We will consider joining the Cabinet without any hesitation if we get an invite from NDA leaders, especially PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and simultaneously given proportional representation as per the numbers. This will make the NDA more progressive, cohesive and broad-based.”

On Thursday, Tyagi denied there was any contradiction in his statement. “I had said we would welcome an offer of proportionate representation if it comes from Modi or Shah. But I never said there is an offer right now,” he said.

The JD (U) had ruled out participation in the Modi@2 cabinet after it was offered one Cabinet berth, as against at least two the party was reportedly expecting.

Both BJP and JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each in Bihar during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won on 17 and 16, respectively.

Kumar had initially hinted that his party would like to become a part of the union government. He, however, backed out after coming to know that only a “symbolic representation” was on offer to each coalition partner and that the JD(U) too could have only one representative, like other allies.

The JD (U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and six in Rajya Sabha.

“The U-turn by JD (U) shows the uneasiness in alliance. Nitish Kumar of today has lost clout. It was his party which had floated the idea of proportional representation. Tyagi’s statement on Wednesday that the 2015 mandate was against the BJP showed the oneupmanship going in the alliance,” said political analyst D M Diwakar from the AN Sinha Institute for Social Studies.  

 

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:32 IST

tags
top news
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Merkel meets Modi, says New Delhi ‘very serious’ about Make in India
Merkel meets Modi, says New Delhi ‘very serious’ about Make in India
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Patna News