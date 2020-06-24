e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / One killed, 20 injured as bus carrying migrant workers hits truck in Odisha

One killed, 20 injured as bus carrying migrant workers hits truck in Odisha

The mishap occurred when the private bus with around 40 passengers collided with a stationary truck on NH-16 near Jamjhadi area, a senior police officer said.

patna Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Balasore
One person died in the accident and 20 others sustained injuries, Simulia Police Station inspector-in-charge Parsuram Sahu said.
One person died in the accident and 20 others sustained injuries, Simulia Police Station inspector-in-charge Parsuram Sahu said.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

One person was killed and 20 others were injured, when a Bihar-bound bus carrying migrants from Puducherry hit a truck in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The mishap occurred when the private bus with around 40 passengers collided with a stationary truck on NH-16 near Jamjhadi area, he said.

One person died in the accident and 20 others sustained injuries, Simulia Police Station inspector-in-charge Parsuram Sahu said.

He said police personnel rushed to the site and the injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Three with serious injuries were later shifted to the Balasore district hospital, he said.

The migrants were returning to their native places in Bihar after being stranded in Puducherry in the wake of the lockdown.

Arrangements are being made to send other passengers to Bihar, the police officer added.

tags
top news
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In