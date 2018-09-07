Road, rail traffic hit as Bharat bandh disrupts life in parts of Bihar

The Bharat Bandh called by severalorganisationsbelonging to the upper caste groups againstamendmentsin the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act disrupted normal life in north and central Bihar as well as some parts of Gaya region on Thursday.

There were also reports of skirmishes between the police and protesters in Bhojpur and Khagaria areas. Police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control as bandh supporters pelted stones at the cops. According to sources, stray cases of firing were also reported in Bhojpur.

As the protesters demonstrated outside the state headquarters of BJP and JD(U) in Patna, some of them were seen trying to forcibly enter the premises. Angry mob also burnt tyres and indulged in arson at some place in the state capital. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the central and state governments, demanding reservation for the poor among upper castes in jobs and educational institutions.

Even as the district and police administrations were on their toes, Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed outside the BJP and JD(U) offices to check any incidence of violence.

Reports from Darbhanga, Begusarai Gaya, Bettiah, Jehanabad and Nawada said over a dozen people were injured in clashes between supporters of the bandh and a pro-reservation group.

There were reports of protests on railway tracks at many places, leading to more than 36 passenger/express and goods trains being stranded.

Vehicular traffic, too, was disrupted and the entire stretch of national, state highways blocked. Commuters had to face a lot of hardship as buses did not ply due to the protests.

Even though many business establishments downed their shutters, the schools, colleges and government offices functioned as normal. However, most of the private schools in Muzafafrpur and Gaya were closed.

East Central Railway PRO Ranjit Kumar said several trains were halted at Begusarai, Mokama, Barh, Danapur, Sheikhpura, Warisaliganj, Nawada, Tilaiya, Pawapuri Road and Karauta due to the agitation.

According to the state police headquarters, rail and road traffic was halted at Gaya, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Munger, Samastipur, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Madhubni, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura ,Nawada and Bhagalpur districts. Adequate arrangements had been made to maintain law and order in the state, it said.

(With inputs from Ara, Bhabua, Purnia, Bettiah and Darbhanga)

HIGHLIGHTS:

18 Trains halted in Danapur rail division, 4 trains in Mughalsarai, 5 in Sonepur and 3 in Samastipur divisions of ECR.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 11:54 IST