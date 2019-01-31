Self-styled godman arrested in Bihar for raping two Ludhiana sisters for 8 years

A self-styled godman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping two Ludhiana-based sisters over a period of eight years at his ashrams in Bihar and Punjab.

The victim sisters, now aged 19 and 20, said the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape cases gave them courage to file the police complaint.

The accused, Manmohan Saheb, is affiliated with the International Kabir Forum from Madhubani district. He was nabbed when he was trying to cross the Nepal border. Police seized his passport and other documents.

Supaul SP Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary said, “Saheb has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

“Police are interrogating other women disciples at Supaul and Madhubani ashrams if they were sexually exploited by him,” said Chaudhary.

The two women, who live in Ludhiana with their parents, first met Saheb in 2009 when they had come to attend a religious congregation at their native place Madhubani, said a police officer. In 2010, they went to his Supaul ashram where the younger sister was allegedly raped. Saheb shot a video of the act to blackmail her, said the officer.

During his visit to Ludhiana too, he continued to sexually exploit the younger sister. As per the complaint, the godman used the video to blackmail the younger sibling and allegedly also raped the elder sister in 2016.

On January 21, the victim sisters had complained against Saheb to the President, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), chief minister, Bihar director general of police, and National Commission for Women.

“It took about a decade for us to raise voice against the man who can go to any extent to eliminate anyone who speaks against him... It is better to die than lead such a disgraceful life,” reads the police complaint.

Saheb is said to be very influential, enjoying political clout in the region and Nepal which he frequents to deliver religious discourses. “Several politicians have been his disciples in Madhubani, Supaul and Nepal. He was planning to contest election this year,” the SP said.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 09:18 IST