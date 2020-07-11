e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Time to fight Covid-19, not polls: Prashant Kishor to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Time to fight Covid-19, not polls: Prashant Kishor to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November but no official announcement about the schedule has been made by the Election Commission of India till now.

patna Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Like many states of the country, the corona situation in Bihar is also deteriorating but a large part of the government machinery and resources are being spent in election preparations,” Kishor tweeted.
“Like many states of the country, the corona situation in Bihar is also deteriorating but a large part of the government machinery and resources are being spent in election preparations,” Kishor tweeted.(PTI file photo)
         

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been holding organisational meetings and said they are ready for the state polls.

“Like many states of the country, the corona situation in Bihar is also deteriorating but a large part of the government machinery and resources are being spent in election preparations,” Kishor tweeted.

“@NitishKumar ji, this is not a time to fight an election but corona. Do not put people’s lives in danger in a hurry to hold the elections,” he said.

Prashant Kishor, who was once a member of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and was expelled from the party in January, has joined leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan in suggesting the assembly elections should be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November but no official announcement about the schedule has been made by the Election Commission of India till now.

Bihar has registered nearly 15,000 cases and 119 deaths due to Covid-19, according to the Union health ministry.

(with inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In