Woman, two children axed to death by neighbours in Bihar’s Rohtas

A woman and two children were killed and two others were critically injured when one of their neighbours attacked them with axes and spade in remote hilly village Mirzapur under Tilauthu police station in Rohtas district, 160 km from Patna, on Saturday.

Sources said the incident took place when Sunil Yadav and his five associates, armed with axes and spades, forcibly entered the house of the neighbour Upendra Yadav and brutally attacked the women and children. The male members of the house had gone to graze animals at the time of incident.

The villagers informed the police after which sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Anwar Javed Ansari rushed to the remote village with police force and found five women and children lying in a pool of blood.

Police rushed all the injured to a nearby hospital, but Lalsa Devi, 40, Golu Kumar, 4, and Chhotu Kumar, 3, died on way. Critically injured Sunita Devi, 40, and Arti Kumari, 5, were admitted to a nearby hospital. The bodies were sent to Sasaram for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of police (SP), Satya Veer Singh said the assailant Sunil Yadav and two others were arrested and raids were on to nab other accused. Prima facie it appeared that the attack was result of enmity between the two families, he said.

Police were interrogating the arrested accused to ascertain the reason behind the attack, he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:37 IST