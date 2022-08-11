Delhi Art Week set to return in hybrid avatar in second edition

The Delhi Art Week (DAW), in its second edition, is set to return in a hybrid avatar on August 24, the organisers announced on Thursday.

To be organised in location-based four 'art zones' spread across New Delhi -- including areas such as India Gate, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, and Vasant Vihar -- the DAW 2022 will feature a variety of art programs from 37 galleries, two museums and over four art institutions.

Besides showcasing the programming physically in their own spaces till August 31, it will be made available online on the internationally recognised platform, Artsy, till September 14.

"This edition of DAW takes into account the accepted reality of a pandemic world and the monumental changes and shifts that have taken place in the global arts business – that physical events must be complemented by a presence online.

"Therefore, for this edition, in addition to the galleries having physical shows, works will also be showcased on the global arts platform Artsy", Reena Lath, director (Akar Prakar) and co-organiser of the event, said in a statement.

Some of the public and private art galleries participating in the event include Dhoomimal Art Centre, Lalit Kala Akademi, Saffronart, DAG, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Vadehra Art Gallery and Apparao Galleries.

DAW, launched in 2021, was conceived of as a result of the dramatic changes brought about in the art world because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The aim of the collaborative initiative is to strengthen ties between art organizations and art lovers, and encourage patronage.

