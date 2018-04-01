Delhi Daredevils prepare for IPL 2018 under Ricky Ponting’s watchful eyes
Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting speaks to players during a training session in the national capital. (HT photo)
This is Ricky Ponting’s first season as coach of Delhi Daredevils. (HT Photo)
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (R) bowls during a practice session in Delhi. (HT Photo)
Ponting had previously coached Mumbai Indians in the IPL. (HT Photo)
Ponting will hope to end Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, with the team having never won the title. (HT Photo)
Jayant Yadav (L) will hope to revive his India career with a strong IPL campaign. (HT Photo)
Prithvi Shaw will be expected to fire all cylinders after a triumphant U-19 World Cup campaign. (HT Photo)
