Muscle power: Mumbai men compete in bodybuilding competition
Feb 26, 2018 16:57 IST
Musclemen take a part in the 14th Maharashtra Shree Bodybuilding Competition held in Bandra (East), Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT)
Participants rest before the competition begins. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Amid fierce competition, the chance to win a Royal Enfield motorbike worth Rs1.5 lakh is what spurs them on. (Satish Bate/HT)
A participant spends a quiet moment before the competition getting ready before the contest begins. (Satish Bate/HT)
The competitors prep to look their best. (Satish Bate/HT)
The competition was conducted in 10 weight groups, with the first five getting cash awards. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The annual competition is organised by the Abhinav Foundation, chaired by Mahesh Parkar. (Satish Bate/HT)
Participants flex their muscles for the judges. (Satish Bate/HT)
