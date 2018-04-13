2018 Commonwealth Games: 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala leads India’s medal charge
Apr 13, 2018 18:40 IST
Anish Bhanwala led India’s medal charge in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as he became the youngest-ever shooting gold medallist at the age of 15. (AP)
Anish achieved the feat when he stormed his way into the gold medal with a Games record in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event. (AFP)
Anish secured the gold medal as he shot down the CWG record in the final with a score of 30 including four series of 5 each. (AFP)
Tejaswini Sawant of India won gold while Anjum Moudgil settled for silver in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games. (AP)
Tejaswini registered a new Games record 457.9 points to take the title. Anjum scored 455.7. (AP)
India's Bajrang Punia came up with an awe inspiring performance to win all his bouts by technical superiority. (AFP)
Bajrang overpowered Vincent De Marinis of Canada in the semi-finals. Bajrang started his campaign with a power-packed display against Brahm Richards of New Zealand. The Indian needed only a couple of minutes to beat Richands by technical superiority (AFP)
Nigeria's Gold medalist in women's FS 57Kg wrestling Odunayo Adekuoroye overpowered India's Pooja Danda as India continued their medal-winning spree. (AP)
Mausam Khatri failed to make use of his wealth of experience as he settled for a silver after losing his final to South African Martin Erasmus in the men’s freestyle 97 kg event. (PTI)
Manika Batra and Mouma Das missed a chance to add to India’s team gold in Table Tennis as they lost 5-11,4-11,5-11 to the Singapore duo of Tianwei Feng and Yu Mengyu in the Table Tennis women’s doubles final . (PTI)
Indian boxer Manoj Kumar is now taking on England’s Pat McCormack in the men’s 69 kg semi-final but suffered a shocking loss to settle for bronze. (PTI)
Mohammed Hussamuddin has lost his men’s 56 kg semi-final and has to settle for a bronze medal (AFP)
Divya Kakran won bronze in women’s freestyle 68 kg by outplaying Bangladesh’s Sherin Sultana 4-0, a victory by fall. (PTI)
