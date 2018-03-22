In pics: Prez Ram Nath Kovind at the Air Force station in Halwara
Mar 22, 2018 23:10 IST
/
Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Warriors Drill team and Surya Kiran Aerobatic team put up a scintillating show during a parade, where President Ram Nath Kovind took the ‘Rashtriya salute,’ at the Air Force station in Halwara on Thursday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
/
The Air Warrior Drill team that boasts of their unique synchronised drill movements with rifles, carrying live bayonets, is first of its kind among the military and para military forces of the country. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
/
The air might of the IAF was also displayed in an aerial display as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team performed their jaw-dropping stunts. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
/
Helicopters fly with the Tricolour at the Halwara Air Force Station near Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
/