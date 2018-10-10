Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

In a see-saw of a match, U Mumba made a strong comeback as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 in Pro Kabaddi Season VI. Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba and was their star performer. He was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan who chipped with seven raid points.

It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage. Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points.

The first half was a story of U Mumba’s attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence. While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile had just two raid points but seven tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started off brightly and led 7-2 after six minutes. Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7. Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.

U Mumba mounted a mini comeback of sorts in the latter stages of first half as they targeted Anup Kumar. Siddharth Desai scored five raid points for U Mumba in the first half but Fazel Atrachali had a quiet half as he scored just two tackle points.

Siddharth Desai scored with a two-point raid in the 25th minute to reduce the deficit to 16-17. Mohit Chhillar forced a super tackle for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they led 20-16. Jaipur Pink Panthers forced another super tackle as they averted another all out to leads 22-17 after 28 minutes.

The fittest player out there was Siddharth Desai as he made quick and sharp raids.

In the 30th minute U Mumba inflicted an all out as they trailed 22-23. With less than seven minutes to go it was all-square at 25-25 as the match was finely poised.

Nitin Rawal made a super raid in the 34th minute to give Jaipur 28-26 lead. It looked like Jaipur will edge in front but in the 37th minute U Mumba forced a super tackle to lead 32-30. Rohit Baliyan made crucial raids in the last few minutes of the match as U Mumba completed a memorable comeback to win 39-32.

UP Yoddha will face Patna Pirates whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 23:01 IST