Bad debt of ₹38 crore recovered from Panchshil, says Pune civic body

pune

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:19 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) city engineer Prashant Waghmare said on Tuesday that the prominent city-based real estate firm Panchshil Realty had paid ₹38 crore to the PMC towards pending dues as demanded by the civic body. This was even as a legal battle is on between the PMC and Panchshil over charging of ready reckoner rates for three IT (information technology) parks parts constructed by the company.

On July 26, the PMC’s audit department had stated in a report that the civic building permission department had applied residential ready reckoner rates instead of commercial rates for firms in Eon IT park at Kharadi. This had consequently led to a loss of ₹46 crore to the civic exchequer and led to lower tax collection, the report said.

The report was presented by Ambarish Galinde, head, PMC audit department on July 23.

The report said that as per the IT policy, the relaxation for IT properties is only in property tax. However, in this case, while charging a premium, the building permission department had applied residential rates instead of commercial rates, the audit department said.

The massive commercial complex, Eon IT Park, is located in Kharadi at survey number 72/2/1 and has been developed by Panchshil Realty.

Atul Chordia, chairman, Panchshil Reality, had explained that Panchshil had “paid all the fees to the PMC as per law. We even went to the court in this case and the matter is sub judice. We have got one decision in our favour and partial case decision is expected soon.”

Congress leader Arvind Shinde has blamed the building permission as well as the audit departments.

On Tuesday, Shinde and other opposition leaders asked what action will be taken by the PMC against officials of the building permission department who had levied lower rates.

There was no response from municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao when he was reached out on phone and via SMS for a response.

Opposition party leaders Dilip Barate and Arvind Shinde said that while it was noteworthy that the developer was clearing the dues, the question remained about the faulty decision taken by the civic administration.

Opposition party leaders wrote to the municipal commissioner and demanded a probe into the matter.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:46 IST