CM to lay foundation stone for proposed Mhalunge-Maan Town planning scheme on Friday

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday will lay the foundation stone for Pune metropolitan region development authority’s (PMRDA) first town planning (TP) scheme, the first in Pune after five decades, at Mhalunge-Maan located in the vicinity of Hinjewadi IT park.

The area, to be known as Mhalunge-Maan high-tech city, will be the first area to be developed under the town planning scheme to set up new infrastructure and planned development. This model will be replicated in other 40 proposed TP schemes in the district.

According to officials, PMRDA will spend Rs 620 crore to develop the basic infrastructure for the high-tech city.

“Mhalunge-Maan will be a town planning scheme in the state after a long period and the first to be developed by PMRDA. PMRDA has planned multiple schemes in this region along the proposed ring road,” said Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner.

According to Gitte, while PMRDA was carrying out the planning and administrative aspects of the town planning scheme for the past few months, the execution of the project will start on Friday.

“It will be a high-tech city providing more facilities than the neighbouring Hinjewadi IT park. This town planning scheme would also help to provide alternate roads to the Hinjewadi IT park,” he said.

According to officials, the scheme will be implemented on 700 acres divided into nine sectors with plans for roads, water, drainage, school and garden.

Gitte said that PMRDA would borrow Rs 600 crore loan from Housing and urban development corporation limited (Hudco) to develop basic infrastructure like roads and other facilities, before allowing private plot owners to develop their plots.

PMRDA will also raise fund through bonds to execute the scheme. In this scheme, PMRDA is getting 70 acres for free. Even the approach road to Hinjwadi IT park is getting constructed without carrying out any land acquisition.

Multilevel flyover at Karve road a reality?

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will lay the foundation stone for the proposed multilevel flyover at Nal stop chowk-Karve road, on Friday.

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) had planned the flyover 10 years back but the project was not executed on time. As the metro work began on the Vanaz-Ramwadi stretch, there are chances the flyover project may be scrapped.

However, former standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohol insisted for the flyover and was able to convince municipal administration last year.

An artistic impression of multilevel flyover at Karve road (HT/PHOTO)

Finally, the PMC discussed the issue and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), agreed to build the multilevel flyover at Nal stop as PMC is ready to pay the additional cost.

The total cost of the flyover is Rs 35 crore which the PMC will pay to Maha-Metro in instalments. This will be first flyover in the city where vehicles will ply on the first layer while metro will run on second layer.

“Since Maha-Metro is already carrying out metro rail work, the same agency will build the flyover and the PMC will pay money to Maha-Metro for the project,” said Mohol.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit, said, “The metro had made the necessary changes in the design and as per PMC’s request erecting this flyover along with metro work.”

The flyover’s total length is 542.48 meter and metro will spend ₹25.09 crore for the flyover and PMC will bear Rs 35.13 crore.

Chandni chowk flyover work yet to start

The Pune municipal corporation had planned to build a multilevel flyover at Chandni Chowk which was to be erected by national highway authority of India. The state government is bearing the land acquisition cost of the project. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had done the groundbreaking ceremony of the flyover almost one-and-half-year back but the work has not started on the ground yet.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:22 IST