Covid-19 positive patient kills self in Pune

Covid-19 positive patient kills self in Pune

The 60-year-old man and his son were tested positive for coronavirus recently.

pune Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Pune
Out of the total cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, 1,15,262 have recovered, while 9,026 have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry.
A 60-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a quarantine centre in Pune.

Both he and his son were tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The incident took place at around 10 am on Monday.

“A 60-year-old man killed himself at quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in the city’s Kondhwa yesterday. He and his son were tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and both were put in quarantine centre (hostel) in Pune’s Kondhwa,” the Pune Police said.

“The incident took place at about 10 am in the morning when the man hanged himself in the quarantine centre. The reason for the suicide is not clear yet,” police added.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of cases in the country. As per the latest figures, there are 2,11,987 confirmed cases. Out of them, 1,15,262 have recovered, while 9,026 have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

