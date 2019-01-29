December 2018, third coldest month this decade in Pune: IMD

December 2018 was the third coldest December in the last decade with an average minimum temperature of the whole month recorded 11.9 degrees Celsius because of cold wave like condition which prevailed during the month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

According to data shared by IMD, December 2013 was recorded as the coldest month with 11.1 degrees Celsius average minimum monthly temperature. It was followed by December 2016 in which the average minimum monthly temperature was recorded at 11.6 degree Celsius. December 2018 stood third in this rank with 11.9 degree Celsius of average minimum monthly temperature.

The data further revealed that December 29, has recorded decades lowest minimum temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of December went below 7.4 degrees Celsius only three times in the last decade.6.5 degrees Celsius on December 20, 2010, it recorded 6.8-degree Celsius on December 14, 2013, and 6.6-degree Celsius on December 26, 2015.

IMD officials attributed this as a part of climate changes. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD, Pune, said “Firstly, the month of December usually is cold. As far as this year is concerned, the presence of anticyclone activity towards north-west part of India is responsible for this. Secondly, Presence of northerly wind component associated with western disturbances is one of the important reason behind the cold month.”

Elaborating further Kashyapi, further informed that, the presence of Jet Streams in upper air with a partial tilt towards southern side as compared to normal position and presence of left westerlies were among the prominent reasons behind the drop in the temperature.

Meanwhile, on Monday the daily minimum temperature of the city decreased from 14.7 degrees Celsius to 10.9 degrees Celsius as compared to Sunday.IMD also predicted ‘cold wave’ warning on January 28 at isolated pockets of the Vidarbha and adjoining region. As far as Pune is concerned the IMD has predicted that the minimum daily temperature would remain 10 degrees Celsius. Also, on Monday, Buldhana recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature which was lowest in the state.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 16:16 IST