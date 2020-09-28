Doctor, wife robbed at gunpoint in Katraj

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:50 IST

A 32-year-old doctor and his wife were robbed at a gun-point by two men on a motorbike in the early hours of Sunday in Katraj.

The couple was travelling in a car along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway stretch after midnight on Sunday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Chinmay Deshmukh (32), a resident of Bibwewadi, Pune.

Deshmukh in his complaint said that the couple had stopped near the tunnel on the road connecting Satara and Pune. They were 500 meters away from Pune city when the doctor alighted his vehicle to relieve himself.

The two accused arrived at the spot on a motorbike and held a gun to the stomach of the doctor’s wife and demanded valuables, according to the complaint.

The two left after the doctor and his wife handed over their belongings including gold rings and a wristwatch. The robbed belongings were found to be worth ₹1,20,000, according to police.

The police are on a lookout for two people who fled on the motorbike.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Police sub-inspector Mahendra Patil is investigating the case.