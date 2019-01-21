First national skills university for minorities to come up at Aurangabad

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹100 crore as an initial corpus fund and 100 acres in Aurangabad, for India’s first National skills university for minorities at a meeting that was held at mantralaya in Mumbai on January 14, MLA Imtiaz Jaleel has stated.

At the meeting, Sudhir Mungantiwar, state finance minister, informed MLA Imtiaz Jaleel that 100 acres has been finalised for the proposed university and that an allocation of ₹100 crore has also been made for the same.

“It was decided at the meeting that a delegation led by Mungantiwar, accompanied by me, officials from the state minority department and Aurangabad district collector, will soon meet Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union minister for minorities to take the project forward,” Jaleel said.

Mungantiwar has written a letter to Naqvi seeking an appointment. Jaleel proposed setting up a skills development university for minorities before the state government six-months ago. He said the government should stop giving subsidy to Haj pilgrims and instead, use that ₹700 crore annually for education of minorities, especially Muslim girls.

Retired chief income tax commissioner AJ Khan said that the corpus fund of ₹100 crore was a good start for the project, but since the university was the first of its kind in the country, infrastructure would require significant investment and requested the state government to sanction more funds for the same.

Social worker and RTI activist Saleem Mulla, president of the Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Task Force, said, “We plan on introducing some of the best courses in the country. We want to transform the current skillsets of the Muslim students and this university is the first step in his direction. We will be meeting Naqvi along with Jaleel and there is also a schedule to meet the top officials of the PMO secretariat in New Delhi.”

The university will be offering full-time programmes for at least 20,000 students who will be admitted in the external, virtual and distance learning courses besides full-time students on the main campus. The organisation has charted 50 faculties which are to be offered, including faculty of environmental sciences, social sciences, management studies, interfaith studies, faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of oriental medicine, faculty of paramedical studies, faculty of law, faculty of education, faculty of media studies, faculty of dance, drama and music, fine arts, fashion technology and cosmetology, agriculture, science, emerging science and technology, language studies and faculty of library and information sciences. A special centre for robotic sciences will also be a part of the university.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 15:00 IST