Maharashtra to set up cancer registry in Kolhapur

The Maharashtra state health department has planned to start a full-fledged state-run cancer registry which will be based in Kolhapur district and will cover two talukas—Shirol and Karve. The registry will have a systematic collection of data about cancer diseases.

Dr Sadhana Tayde, joint director health services, said, “It was strongly demanded in the assembly that a state-run cancer registry should be established for the better management and understanding of the increasing number of cancer patients. Hence as a pilot project, we started it in Kolhapur with the technical assistance and help from Tata Memorial Hospital.”

As of now there is a national registry that is run by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) but we wanted to have our own data and own monitoring system, hence this step, she said.

“The registry has been formed with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and will not only store the data related to cancer but will have a day-to-day monitoring of the newly detected cancer patients along with the follow-ups and treatment they are prescribed. Once successful we will roll out the same in some prominent districts in the state,” Tayde added.

Dr Sanjeev Kamble, State director for health services said, “It is a positive step and will help to study the disease regularly and will help the staff to gain expertise in the early diagnosis and providing early help to the patients. The registry will also help the oncologists and radiologists in government to gain more insight about the disease. We plan to start similar registries and data storage in other districts as well soon once this is successful.”

