Major fire burns down chemical factory in Bhosari MIDC

pune

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:18 IST

Panic gripped Gawalimatha area of Bhosari MIDC after a major fire broke out inside the compound of a chemical factory on Saturday afternoon around 12.30pm.

As many as fourteen fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the flames.

However, there was no loss to human life during the incident. It took well over three hours for the fire brigade officials to bring the fire under control. According to fire officials, the fire, however, caused huge losses as major storage inside was burnt ashes. Huge smoke flames billowing upwards were seen in the neighbourhood.

PCMC fire brigade chief Kiran Gawade said that the fire incident took place due to a short circuit in the company named Usha Chemical where zinc oxide was stored in huge quantity.

“The chemical is highly combustible and led to the blaze. Almost all our fire tenders were pressed into action to control the fire. A woman worker was in the godown who saw the incident happening and immediately escaped from the spot,” he said.

The fire took place in the area known as Jijamata Industrial estate fire officials said.