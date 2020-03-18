e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Pune district administration orders pvt firms to facilitate work from home option for employees or face action

Pune district administration orders pvt firms to facilitate work from home option for employees or face action

pune Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:00 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

In an order issued on Wednesday, the district administration has asked all the private firms involved in non-essential services to facilitate work from home option for its staff or face action.

The order intended to limit the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), has been issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and action against the violators will be taken under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The order is applicable mainly to those firms having more than five working staff and is involved in non-essential as well as non-manufacturing units.

To ensure compliance of order, police teams in Pune and Pimpri-Chichwad have been formed.

“These teams will physically search the offices of private firms to check the implementation of the order on mandatory work from home. We will be harsh against those companies not following the diktat,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

According to Ram, the administration was prompted to issue the order after many firms were found violating the earlier directives of encouraging for work from home for its staff. The order has come against the backdrop of complaints from some professionals that their management has been forcing them to present in office.

Pune has a large number of employees working at the various IT parks, including Hinjewadi IT park, Kharadi IT park and Magarpatta IT park.

Ram said, “The administration has already invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and under that Act, I have issued orders to all private companies that there should not be more than five persons working at the office premises at one time. All the companies will have to abide by the order.”

top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news