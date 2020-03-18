Pune district administration orders pvt firms to facilitate work from home option for employees or face action

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:00 IST

In an order issued on Wednesday, the district administration has asked all the private firms involved in non-essential services to facilitate work from home option for its staff or face action.

The order intended to limit the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), has been issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and action against the violators will be taken under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The order is applicable mainly to those firms having more than five working staff and is involved in non-essential as well as non-manufacturing units.

To ensure compliance of order, police teams in Pune and Pimpri-Chichwad have been formed.

“These teams will physically search the offices of private firms to check the implementation of the order on mandatory work from home. We will be harsh against those companies not following the diktat,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

According to Ram, the administration was prompted to issue the order after many firms were found violating the earlier directives of encouraging for work from home for its staff. The order has come against the backdrop of complaints from some professionals that their management has been forcing them to present in office.

Pune has a large number of employees working at the various IT parks, including Hinjewadi IT park, Kharadi IT park and Magarpatta IT park.

Ram said, “The administration has already invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and under that Act, I have issued orders to all private companies that there should not be more than five persons working at the office premises at one time. All the companies will have to abide by the order.”