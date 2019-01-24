Pune private hospital booked for death due to negligence

The Wanowrie police have registered a case against the Rasiklal M Dhariwal heart centre in Fatimanagar, for the death of a patient due to negligence (section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code).

The patient, Bhairavnath Vasant Dhalgade, 38, a resident of Bhoom, Osmanabad, Maharashtra, underwent surgery on April 14, 2018 at the Dhariwal heart centre. He was declared dead on April 17, 2018, according to hospital authorities.

Based on allegations by his wife, Sunita Bhairavnath Dhalgade, 34, Dhalgade’s death was recorded as an accidental death at the Wanowrie police station. Upon investigation and based on a report by an expert committee at Sassoon General Hospital, a case under IPC has now been registered.

Dr Ranjit Jagtap, head, cardio thoracic department, Rasiklal Dhariwal heart centre said, “The patient who died was 38 years of age. He underwent a heart surgery on April 14 last year and succumbed to multi-organ failure on April 17, three days later after getting operated. He was under our care and post the surgery, developed some complications like bleeding. He was given blood transfusions, but unfortunately he developed multi-organ failure. We tried everything to salvage him, but he succumbed to the complications. He was suffering from aortic stenosis and was extremely critical when he was brought to us.”

"The case papers, post-mortem report and other documents were sent to Sassoon General hospital. Their committee investigated the matter and came up with a report in which they said that the hospital had failed to follow a few norms of treatment. After he turned critical, the hospital failed to follow certain procedures. In all, they put the onus of negligence on the hospital," said a police officer close to the investigation who chose to remain anonymous.

Police sub-inspector RP Bagul of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:31 IST