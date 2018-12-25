Pune’s Swargate police drafts plan to tackle multiple theft cases

The Swargate police have devised a method to deal with the incidents of pickpocketing and other kinds of thefts at two major bus stations under their jurisdiction - Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mandal Limited (PMPML) depot /terminus and state transport bus stop. The Swargate police station has detected 11 out of 44 cases for the theft of valuables, which is excluding vehicles.

In another case, a woman from Dighi lost valuables and cash worth Rs 47,000 while travelling from Swargate to Alandi around 2 pm on Saturday (December 22). A case in the matter has been registered under Section 379 of IPC at Bundgarden police station.

Similarly, a passenger travelling on a (MSRTC) bus on the Nashik to Pune route lost jewellery, bank card, cash and other valuables worth Rs 5,41,500 on December 21 morning. A case in this matter has been registered at Alankar police station.

On December 20, a 50-year-old woman from Lonavla who was travelling from Shivajinagar to Swargate in a PMPML bus lost gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 40,000. A case in the matter has been registered at Swargate police station.

In a case which were reported last week, a 39-year-old woman from Dhanori lost jewellery worth Rs 1,75,000 during her travel between corporation and Nehru Stadium police outpost in Swargate on December 11 afternoon. She realised that the valuables have been stolen only after seeing her handbag at Swargate. A case under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Swargate police station.

Even as senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of Swargate police station claims that his team has managed to significantly bring down cases, the police station has recorded 25 per cent detection rate and 25 percent recovery rate in the property thefts under their jurisdiction.

“Earlier there were two policemen dedicated to the bus depot. Now, during both the shifts (day and evening), there are two teams of six members each who patrol the bus stops,” said senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of Swargate police station.

Senior PI Kadam also met the authorities of PMPML on Monday to draw a plan to reduce the theft cases reported.

Kadam said that the female passengers are being targeted. PMPML and the police believe that older women and women carrying children should be given seated in the bus.

The Swargate police have also formed a team with four policemen headed by police sub inspector Samadhan Kadam. The team will work along with the local police and investigate the cases.

The Unit 2 of crime branch arrested three men and brought five cases of theft in bus, including one from Swagate, to light. The three men have been identified as Mangesh alias Mangya Balu Jadhav, 25; Umesh alias Guddu Raju Bidlan, 23, both residents of Hadapsar and Shivaji alias Shiva Vijay Gaud, 21, a resident of Mohammadwadi.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 16:38 IST