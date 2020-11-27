e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune ZP to take responsibility for students’ safety

Pune ZP to take responsibility for students’ safety

In a bid to provide an assurance to parents, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department has decided to take responsibility

pune Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:28 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
Schools in the rural parts of Pune district reopened for classes 9 to 12 on November 23 following all safety precautions. However, attendance has still been very low.
Schools in the rural parts of Pune district reopened for classes 9 to 12 on November 23 following all safety precautions. However, attendance has still been very low.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Schools in the rural parts of Pune district reopened for classes 9 to 12 on November 23 following all safety precautions, however, attendance has still been very low. So, in a bid to provide an assurance to parents, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department has decided to take responsibility for students’ safety coming to schools. If a student is found Covid-19 positive while attending classes, his/her treatment will be undertaken by Pune ZP.

Pune ZP vice-president Ranjit Shivtare, said, “Schools in Pune district reopened after a long break and it was noticed that the number of students attending the school on the first day was very less. So, to encourage students to come to school, we have decided to take responsibility of students coming to attend classroom lectures. We have already taken all the safety precautions in the schools across the district with sanitisation, thermal scanners, social distancing and compulsory face mask. Also, all the teachers have undergone Covid-19 test and those found positive have not been allowed to attend the school.”

“If any student still gets infected while attending school, we will be taking their responsibility. The cost of the student’s treatment will be borne by Pune Zilla Parishad. So, I appeal to all the parents to send their children to school,” he added.

Sakharam Pangare, a parent from Saswad, said, “I have two daughters and both of them are not willing to go to school due to fear of Covid-19 infection. We also don’t want to risk their lives, but teachers are appealing to come to school. So, we are not yet sure about sending them to school, however, it is good that now Pune ZP is taking responsibility of the safety of students.”

On record

Total number of schools in Pune rural area – 1,246

Schools which have reopened – 215

Total number of teachers – 11,033

Non-teaching staff – 4,821

Total number of students - 2,38,041

top news
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
Chinese universities teaching Hindi hold Bollywood movie dubbing contest
Chinese universities teaching Hindi hold Bollywood movie dubbing contest
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In