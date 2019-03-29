Lok Sabha elections 2019: RSS chief Bhagwat on low-key visit to Pune

Rastriya Swaymsevak Sangh’s (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Pune on a private visit last evening and visited a shakha (branch) and held meetings with people associated with the Sangh Parivar on Thursday.

The low-key nature of the visit was evident as only RSS activists were informed about the visit late on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Bhagwat visited the RSS shakha at Mayur Colony, Kothrud.

He arrived from Gwalior and was expected to leave on Friday for his next which was not disclosed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party city brass , requesting anonymity said the RSS chief’s visit will motivate the RSS cadre for election work. “Now swaymsevaks will ensure maximum voting in Pune for the Lok Sabha elections,” one BJP party functionary said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:42 IST