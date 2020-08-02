e-paper
Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune

Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune

Serum Institute of India has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

pune Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Pune
NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India in Pune on Saturday.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon.

SII has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

 

Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.

