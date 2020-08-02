Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune
Serum Institute of India has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon.
आज पुण्यातील मांजरी येथील सिरम इन्स्टिट्यूटला भेट दिली. #COVID19 विषाणूला रोखण्यासाठी लस तयार करण्याचे अथक प्रयत्न @SerumInstIndia करीत आहे. जगातील मोठ्या लस उत्पादकांमध्ये कंपनीचा लौकिक आहे. वर्षाला दीड अब्ज लशींचे डोस इथे तयार केले जाऊ शकतात. #CovidVaccine @adarpoonawalla pic.twitter.com/jHIXY7PUN8— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 1, 2020
Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.