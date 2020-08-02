Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:37 IST

Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon.

SII has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.