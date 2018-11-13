Six Dhanori families out on Diwali weekend return to find homes broken into

At least six houses across various buildings inside Shantiban society in Dhanori were broken into between 3.49 am and 6 am on Monday.

Residents of each of the houses were away from home due to the Diwali holiday weekend.

The complaint was filed by Anil Patil Dhawale, 40, who claimed that necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings made of gold; and silver anklets, worth Rs 4,90,000, were stolen from the house along with Rs 10,000 cash .

Dhawale lives on the second floor of the A1 building and another house on the same floor, belonging toAnil Pandhurang Salunkhe,was also broken into.Not just that one house on the floor below, belonging to Shabeer Ahmed Mulla was also broken into.

In the A2 building of the same society, two other houses - one belonging toSiraj Suleiman Banbiru and the other belonging to Vinayak Shivdas Shikhare - were also found broken into.

Police have not yet revealed what has been stolen from the other houses.The police recovered closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of four men with metal cutters in an Alto, registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the name of Jitendra Singh Thakur.

“We have identified four suspects in the case and have recovered a stolen car used for the thefts,” said Bhanupratap Barge,assistant commissioner of police, crime 2.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Vishrantwadi police station against the four unidentified accused. Assistant police inspector RK Drwade of Vishrantwadi police station is investigating the case.

