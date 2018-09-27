State government to a large extent has given good opportunities to Dalits, says Thorat

The Maharashtra state government has, to a large extent, given good opportunities to Dalits with respect to the jobs within the government offices, said Sukhadeo Thorat, former chairman of University Grants Commission and professor emeritus, centre for study of regional development, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He was in the city to deliver his key lecture on ‘Dalits in India: search for a common destiny’ at a programme organised by the Pune International Centre (PIC).

Speaking in adulations of the Maharashtra state government, Thorat said, “Compared to the proportion of the population of Dalits and other backward classes, the government has given good opportunities to them by giving those jobs in the government sector.”

Calling it an achievement on the part of the government, he added, “Also, the reservation policy has been implemented in a great manner by the government giving good representation to the Dalits and other backward classes. It has also given positive results.”

According to Thorat, despite performing well in some areas, the government has a long way to go as far as the overall upliftment of the particular section of the society is concerned.

”While the government has certainly scored good on implementing the policy of reservation, however, the policies that are framed and implemented by the government need to be more pro-poor and pro-backward classes. The people who are differentiated in the society need more representation in the policy making process,” said Thorat.

He added, “Growth for the poor is very less in Maharashtra. Also, the growth along with the policies is not inclusive. Caste discrimination and lack of resources to the Dalits and other backward classes continue to be one of the major problems.”

As far as parameters of human developments are concerned, Dalits lack terribly behind, said Thorat.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 17:59 IST