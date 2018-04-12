Supriya Sule issues clarion call in Pune: Ajit Pawar to lead NCP in Maharashtra

The issue of who will be number one in Maharashtra within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seems to have been sorted out with Supriya Sule, party MP and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that the party in the state will go ahead under the leadership of Ajit Pawar.

Speaking at a public rally in Pune on Wednesday held as a part of NCP’s ‘halla bol’ (raise voice) agitation, Sule said, “I have come here to ask party workers to give up their lethargy. Maharashtra, henceforth, will go ahead under the leadership of Ajit dada.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Sule asked the party workers to work hard to see Ajit Pawar as the next chief minister of Maharashtra. “To see Ajit Pawar become the chief minister, every worker will not just have to come to public rallies but also reach out to voters.”