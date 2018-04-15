Teen hangs self from ceiling fan in Pune’s Kalewadi

A teenager from Pimpri committed suicide on Friday, a day after being yelled at by her mother.

The deceased girl was identified as Sejal Doraswami Mudaliyar, a resident of Nadhenagar in Kalewadi area of Pimpri. The 14-year-old was a student of Class 8 at Hindustan Antibiotics (HA) High School in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police, Sejal’s mother had yelled at her for not cleaning the house. Sejal had recently appeared for the final examination of Class 8 and was on summer vacation.

She was scheduled to visit her relatives at her native place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in the next few days. Before leaving, her mother had asked her to clean the house. However, as she failed to do so, her mother yelled at her on Thursday. On Friday, when both her parents left for work, Sejal is believed to have hung herself from the ceiling fan. When she did not answer her parents’ phone calls, they asked their neighbours to check on her. The neighbours saw Sejal hanging by the ceiling fan through a window and called the police.

“Her mother works as an accountant at a local company and her father is a driver. They had both gone to work on Friday. They told me that she was completely fine in the morning when they left. In fact, she dropped her little sister to school in the morning,” said API Jadhav.

While the teen did not leave a note, her mother’s statement claiming that she had yelled at her for not sweeping the house led the police to believe that it led her to take the drastic step. No charges will be pressed against the mother.

Her body was sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital for post-mortem by the police after doctors pronounced her dead.

Her death was recorded as an accidental death at Wakad police station. The assistant police inspector (API) Abhijeet Jadhav of Kalewadi police outpost is investigating the matter.