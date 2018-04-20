Three doctors booked for selling fake naturopathy diplomas in Pune

Three doctors were booked for offering diploma certificate in naturopathy in exchange of money in Pune. They were identified as doctors Machindra Agwan, Vishwajeet Chavan and Ratnaparkhi Aurangabad. They also allegedly offered to provide other degrees to the complainant in the case.

The racket came to light after Abhishek Subhash Haridas, 36, a private tutor and an activist, came across a website called nabsspalaskheda.com which was instrumental in providing fake certification in naturopathy.

A human rights protection and awareness activist, Haridas, got in touch with the head of the institute, Dr Agwan, pretending to be a seeker of the said diploma. Dr Agwan allegedly told Haridas that the diploma is government approved and that he could even add the honorofic of "Dr" next to his name with the diploma.

Dr Agwan called Haridas to Kannad region of Aurangabad, Maharashtra to discuss further details. Haridas landed up at the given address along with his colleague Vilas Kuchekar and two reporters identified as Sunil Jagtap and Sahil Kamble on April 10. Upon meeting, the doctor asked for Rs 47,600 in order to finish procedures, including a fee of Rs 13,600 payable to the government, according to the complaint.

When the four proposed to pay with a cheque, Dr Agwan refused and asked them to get in touch with doctors at the organisation's Pune office. He connected them to three other doctors, including Dr Chavan, who met them at his own residence in Bhusari colony, Kothrud on April 15. This time, HT correspondent Shrinivas Deshpande accompanied Haridas' colleague Kuchekar, Jagtap and Kamble.

Dr Chavan showed them copies of diploma in naturopathy (NC) awarded through their website to earlier seekers. He asked for Rs 10,000 for the process and shared bank account details in order to complete the process. He then told them that Bachelor of Alternative Medical System (BASM) and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Science (BNYS) degrees can also be provided in a similar fashion after a few months.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 419 (personation), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three doctors at Kothrud police station. Police sub-inspector (PSI) Digambar Jakhade of Kothrud police station is investigating the case.