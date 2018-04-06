Three injured after PMPML bus break malfunctions, rams into four bikes

Three people were seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus rammed into them on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Shahid Wasim Zuberi, 24, and Veersingh Shravansingh Shekhawat, 24, both residents of Chinchwad, and Swapnil Sakharam Kulkarni, 35, a resident of Shivane area of Warje, according to the police. The driver of the bus, which was heading from Nigdi to Wadgaon Sheri, was identified as Mohan Govind Salunkhe, 50. A case under Sections 279, 338, 337, 427 and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code along with the Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Salunkhe at Dehu road police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction. The complaint in the matter was lodged based on a statement from Shekhawat.

Dehu road police rushed to the spot while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. While Zuberi and Shekhawat were both on independent motorbikes, Kulkarni was riding pillion with one other person, according to the police.

"The two others who sustained minor injuries were taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital and returned home from there. They were both riding on the same bike and were brothers (identified only as Kamble)," said Hawaldar Nandkumar Gadale.

The bike riders were waiting on the side of the road due to traffic congestion in the area when the bus rammed into them. The breaks of the bus reportedly malfunctioned and the bus ran into the base of the Dehu road flyover bridge around noon on Thursday. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.