Tree branch collapse injures five in Pune

Four fire brigade staffers and a local resident were seriously injured inKoregaon Park on Tuesday afternoon, after a huge branch of a tree fell on them. The incident took place following the heavy showers on Tuesday and the fire department responding to a call for pruning branches of trees which were precariously dangling in Koregaon Park.

Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), said,“While we were chopping branches of one of the trees, suddenly another branch from the same tree collapsed and injured our staff. We immediately admitted them to a hospital and now all are out of danger.”

However, one fire engine driver, as yet unidentified, remains in a critical condition with serious head injuries and is being treated in the ICU of a private hospital, officials informed.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:55 IST