Water level in Sangli, Kolhapur receding by at least an inch every hour; 4.5 lakh people relocated

Aug 11, 2019

Residents of Kolhapur and Sangli districts are finally seeing the light at the end of this water-filled tunnel of misery.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, addressing a press conference on Sunday in Pune, said, “Water levels have finally begun to recede at the speed of an inch per hour at least. However, water levels in both districts is still above the danger line.”

Mhaisekar added, “We are sure that given the circumstances, the situation will return to normalcy soon. So far, a total of 4,41,845 people have been relocated to safe places in the entire division and relief materials are being supplied to them.”

₹5,000 in cash

The state administration has ordered banks to give ₹5,000 in cash to all people affected because of the floods. Mhaisekar said, “Post a detailed meeting with senior bank officials on Sunday morning, I have ordered banks to give ₹5,000 to people in cash, while the rest of the money (announced by state government) will be deposited in the respective bank accounts. This disbursement of cash will begin from Tuesday morning.”

“Meanwhile, we have also asked banks to replenish cash in all the ATMs at the earliest. We have ordered the banks to ensure that there is no cash crunch in the given circumstances,” he added.

Relief materials and medical help

Utilising government funds to provide relief materials, the divisional commissioner has so far sent out 10,000 blankets and 12,000 mats to Sangli; these are available in military canteens.

“Food items have also been sent to the affected places. We will send the same to Kolhapur as well once the roads are open. In Sangli, 80 medical teams are working, while in Kolhapur 150 teams are on the ground. Similarly, in Satara, 72 medical teams are operational,” Mhaisekar said.

Aug 11, 2019