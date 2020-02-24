ZP educational officer bars coaching-class faculty from HSC exam centres

pune

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:38 IST

With the Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination underway, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is ensuring that a tight vigil is maintained at the examination centres.

Ganpat More, Zilla Parishad educational officer (secondary), on February 23, issued orders barring the faculties of educational institutes, colleges and coaching classes from entering the premises of the examination centres.

More in his notice stated, “faculty must not be spotted around the centre”.

“It has been brought to our notice, by the exam centres, that faculties of educational institutes, colleges and coaching classes are being found roaming examination centre premises. This in turn is creating suspicion and tension at the centres. Hence, all of them have been barred. If anyone is found violating this order action will be taken against the centre head and the concerned college principal,” More said.

The HSC (Class 12) exams started across the state on February 18 and will go on till March 18.