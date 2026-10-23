PUNE: Five people associated with Winners Academy, an Alandi-based coaching institute, were booked by Dighi Coastal Police on October 18 for alleged negligence in connection with the drowning deaths of eight students at Diveagar beach in Raigad district on October 1. Police had initially registered accidental death cases. Five booked over drowning deaths of eight students at Diveagar beach

The accused have been identified as academy founder Amar Gautam Adak, Mangal Suresh Narskhede, Saba Mahbub Inamdar, Shilpa Amar Adak and Vaishnavi Mangal Narskhede. They were booked under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to causing death by negligence and acts committed by several persons with common intention, respectively.

Police said on Thursday that the FIR was registered following a complaint from Yuvraj Baburao Vahile, 42, a farmer from Kelgaon in Khed taluka of Pune district. His son, Rajveer, was among the eight students who died.

The complaint alleges lapses in supervising the students during the outing and questions the arrangements made for the trip and the responsibility of the accompanying adults. The allegations are yet to be established.

Inspector Santosh Shripal Awati, the investigating officer, said, “The case was registered against all five accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The father has demanded action against those responsible for the deaths of the students. The probe is underway.”

Winners Academy and Study Centre, Alandi, a private coaching institute established in 2022, had been operating without necessary permission, according to available information.

The eight deceased students, all aged 16, were Tanmay Dattatray Vahile, Sumeet Bharat Ahire, Pranav Ramdas Bansode, Kaiwalya Satish Wasankar, Rajveer Yuvraj Vahile, Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar and Kaustubh Sandeep Dond.