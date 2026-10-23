MSRTC divisional controllers to be held responsible for unclean toilets at ST stands

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has issued a warning that divisional controllers will be held directly responsible if toilets at bus stations are found unclean. Senior officials must personally monitor conditions at bus stations under their jurisdiction instead of shifting the entire burden to agencies hired for sanitation work, says official. (Hindustan Times)

The corporation charges passengers a ₹2 sanitation fee, making it essential to provide clean and hygienic facilities in return. The administration has made it clear that negligence in maintaining cleanliness will not be tolerated, and that responsibility will not be able to be shifted solely to contractors. The move aims to improve sanitation standards and ensure better facilities for passengers at ST bus stations across Maharashtra.

The warning was issued on Thursday by state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik during a cleanliness review meeting. Senior officials, including departmental heads, regional managers and divisional controllers, attended the meeting to review sanitation arrangements at bus stations.

During the meeting, the minister stressed that providing clean toilet facilities to passengers is one of the corporation’s fundamental responsibilities. He pointed out that passengers pay a sanitation fee of ₹2 without raising objections and are therefore entitled to receive basic cleanliness facilities in return. He said that the corporation must fulfil the passengers’ legitimate expectations and ensure that sanitation standards are maintained across its bus stations.

The minister also highlighted that poorly maintained toilets directly affect the public image of the MSRTC and instructed officials to remain vigilant about cleanliness. He directed them to carry out regular inspections of toilets, ensure consistent monitoring of sanitation arrangements and make contractors accountable for cleaning work as stipulated in their agreements.

Emphasising that the responsibility for cleanliness extends beyond contractors, Sarnaik said, “Senior officials must personally monitor conditions at bus stations under their jurisdiction instead of shifting the entire burden to agencies hired for sanitation work. If passengers are denied clean facilities, the concerned divisional controllers will be held accountable.”