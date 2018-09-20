13-yr-old ‘depressed’ boy hangs self from stair grill in Ludhiana

A 13-year-old boy hanged himself at his house in Partap Singh Wala at Ludhiana-Humbran road on Wednesday afternoon. His parents alleged that he appeared depressed since a few days but didn’t know the reason for the same. They told the police that he was average in studies.

The deceased, identified as Krishna, was in Class 7 at a private school on Humbran road.

According to Krishna’s father Ashok Kumar, Krishna went on the first floor of the house on Wednesday evening and hung himself from the stair grill with a piece of wire. No suicide note was found from the incident spot.

They came to know about the incident when Krishna did not respond to multiple calls for dinner and his mother went upstairs to call him. Ashok said that his wife got shocked to find Krishna’s lifeless body hanging from the grill. The family rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

ASI Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the deceased’s father said that his son was depressed and was not communicating with them and preferred to stay alone.

Ashok said that he tried to know the reason but Krishna said he was alright.

Ashok runs a grocery store at Humbran road and has a daughter who studies in Class 3.

The ASI said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC following the statement of father of the victim.

