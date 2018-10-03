27-year-old daily wager commits suicide in Panchkula

A 27-year-old daily wager committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Panchkula Sector 27 on Tuesday night.

Police said the deceased, identified as Ramesh Kumar, took the extreme step after a quarrel with his wife. Sources said that Ramesh had been tensed over the past few days. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, the Chandimandir station house office (SHO), said that no suicide note was found at the spot and the exact reason behind the suicide is not known yet.

He said that Ramesh’s wife came to know about the incident when she heard some noise in the room. “She rushed inside and saw Ramesh hanging from the fan. She immediately informed the neighbours who rushed Ramesh to civil hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead,” the SHO added. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 19:16 IST