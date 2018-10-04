Batala MC takes body to cremation ground on garbage collection cart; probe marked

In a surprising incident, the Batala municipal council carried the body of an unidentified person in a garbage lifting cart to the cremation ground on the Batala-Jalandhar road on Thursday.

A video clip showing the body being carried went viral following which executive officer of the municipal council, Bhupinder Singh, issued show cause notices to two sanitary inspectors. As per norms, whenever an unidentified body is found, it is the duty of the municipal committee to make arrangements for it cremation, including its transport from the mortuary to the cremation ground in an ambulance that is stationed on its premises round the clock.

Admitting laxity on part of the civic body, the executive officer said that he acted on the issue soon after coming to know of it and issued show cause notices to sanitary inspectors Harinder Pal Singh and Sankalp Kumar. He said that he has also marked a probe to be conducted by a senior officer.

The body was taken to the civil hospital mortuary by the police after it was found near the railway station. After the doctors conducted its postmortem, instead of taking the body to the cremation ground in the MC ambulance, a garbage collection cart was requisitioned.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 20:03 IST