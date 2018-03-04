Chandigarh: Man drives away with his car impounded for drunk driving

A Sector-45 resident has been booked for driving away with his car that was impounded at a naka set up to check drunken driving in Sector 17 on Thursday night.

In his complaint, head constable Harnek Singh of Chandigarh Traffic, said he had challaned Vinay Kumar for driving under the influence at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road from 8:30pm to 10:30pm on Thursday. He had impounded Vinay’s Maruti Suzuki S Cross and taken its keys in his possession after parking the car with other impounded vehicles.

146 challaned for drunk driving on Holi in Chandigarh

Around 10:15pm, he noticed that the S Cross was missing, following which he alerted the Sector-17 police. Harnek alleged that Vinay took away the vehicle using a duplicate key.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-17 police station. The police have initiated efforts to trace the accused.

Not a first

February 2: Fatehgarh Sahib resident Baljot Singh was booked for stealing his Honda City impounded after he was found driving under the influence

July 4: Sangrur resident Harjinder Singh was booked for the theft of his Maruti Suzuki Alto car that was impounded for wrong parking and taken to traffic police lines. The accused had even roughed up Home Guards volunteer Vijay Shankar before driving away.

April 17: 45-year-old Mullanpur resident Jagdeep Singh was booked for theft of his scooter that was impounded at a naka on the Sector 23-26 dividing road. Penalised for drunk driving, he used his spare key to steal the vehicle.